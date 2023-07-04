July Fourth: Thunder Before the Fireworks

SYNOPSIS – Independence Day holds a slightly better chance for popcorn showers and thunderstorms during the midday hours. As the sun sets, lingering showers and thunderstorms will die out and leave behind partly cloudy skies, just in time for fireworks! Tomorrow and Thursday maintain our best chance for scattered thunderstorm development as high temperatures reach the low 90s, cooler than the temperatures reached last week. The typical summertime pattern of afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms, and highs in the lower to middle 90s is expected to last through the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with midday isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Lingering isolated showers and thunderstorms will weaken by the late evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 92°. Winds light SSW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The open waters of the Atlantic Ocean remain quiet as tropical development is not expected in the days ahead.

