Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

The accident occurred Monday, July 3 in the Hacoda Community. The Geneva County Sheriff’s Department, Samson EMS, and the Flat Creek volunteer fire department responded to the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to ensure the family has been appropriately notified.

