Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Geneva County teen dead in ATV accident

An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.(wdtv)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ATV accident outside of Samson claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

The accident occurred Monday, July 3 in the Hacoda Community. The Geneva County Sheriff’s Department, Samson EMS, and the Flat Creek volunteer fire department responded to the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to ensure the family has been appropriately notified.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Trevon Jacques Griffin
Brundidge man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
Watermelon festival
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market

Latest News

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents facing charges in hot car death
Exchange students are in need of host families throughout the southeast
Exchange students might find temporary home in the Wiregrass
Dothan Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Happy Hank