Exchange students might find temporary home in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the school year approaches, many international exchange students are looking for families to host them.

According to the American-Scandinavian Student Exchange (ASSE), which serves students from all across the globe, over 350 students are still waiting for an American host family to take them in.

These bright students are eager to share their home culture and excited to get involved in their host communities. Many of them want to experience prom, Friday night lights and immerse themselves completely in American culture. Many of these students from around the world are on scholarship programs, and have worked extremely hard to be able to experience America.

But fewer and fewer families are applying to become hosts, and without a willing family to host a student, they will not be able to complete their exchange.

Luckily, it’s easy to apply to become a host family to a foreign exchange student. A host family only needs to supply a bed, meals with the family and to make sure they have reliable transportation to and from school.

The ASSE only requires prospective hosts to be at least 25 years old, and pass a background check.

For those who are on the fence about hosting an exchange student, Debbie Stem, a local coordinator for ASSE, urges people to become hosts. “People think it will be a lot of work, but they do everything on their own. [Students] are independent and willing to help. They become an asset to the host families and are a new member of the family,” said Stem.

She has hosted eight exchange students and says that “all of them have been a blessing,”.

If you are interested in applying to become a host, visit their website or email denise@asse.com. They can also be reached via phone at 936-714-7308.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.