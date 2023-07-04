Wiregrass Gives Back
Deadline for free school supplies is ending soon

Sign up for free school supplies in Coffee County
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The deadline to sign up for free school supplies and backpacks through Coffee County Family Services is ending.

The signups for the drive ends July 6. Bookbags filled with supplies will be provided for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The income limit is $1,506 plus $523 a month. Though the office is closed for Independence Day, you can sign up Wednesday and Thursday at their office between 8:30a.m. and 3:00p.m.

The Coffee County Family Services Center is at 208 West Brunson Street in Enterprise Alabama. Proof of residency, income and a picture ID and birth certificate for the child or children is required.

“We want kids to have a great start to school,” Judy Crowley, from the Coffee County Family Services Center, said. “We think that if they start out with a good attitude and all the tools and things that they need they are going to have a good day, and the first few days are important to how a kid looks at the rest of the school year. "

If you want to donate supplies to coffee county family services, they need composition notebooks, the ones without the spirals, and dry-erase makers.

They start filling up the book bags in about two weeks. If you want to donate you can drop off the supplies are the Coffee County Family Services Center.

