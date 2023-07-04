U.S. 231 southbound back open after “major” multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is clear and back open, according to ALEA.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:34 P.M. Tuesday, July 4, has caused a lane closure.

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with ALEA released that the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near Becky Road in Houston County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The number of indiviuals involved and their conditions have not been released at this time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

