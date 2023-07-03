Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you are a watermelon fan, you might want to consider coming to the farmers market in downtown Dothan.

This weekend, the Poplar hard farmers market is not having its usual market but instead, it will be the location of a watermelon festival.

The festival will be summer fun for the whole family and will feature a couple of different kinds of watermelons from different farmers from around the region.

There will be face painting and a coloring tent for kids.

Other activities include cornhole and a watermelon eating contest.

According to Chelsea Gieselmann, the marketing manager on the Farmers Market Board, farmers will also face off for the title of “biggest watermelon” in a weight contest.

“The watermelon weight competition…well, they are just going to bring their biggest watermelons and we are going to see which one has grown the biggest one,” Gieselmann said. “It’s sort of like a pride thing for the farmers around here.”

In addition to the fun activities, and of course-the watermelons- there will be vendors selling watermelon jams and other products centered around the fruit.

The festival is this Saturday, July 8th at the poplar head farmers market at the end of North Foster Street. It will start at 8 in the morning and last until noon.

