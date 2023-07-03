Wiregrass Gives Back
Trading the Heat for Rain

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 8:45 AM, Monday, July 3, 2023

SYNOPSIS – Oppressive heat starts to subside as the high pressure system over the Southeast weakens and moves East. Moisture will continue to migrate into the Wiregrass area early this week, fueling shower and thunderstorm development for the days ahead. A slight chance of isolated thundershowers is present on July 4th, but they are expected to clear in time for fireworks Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday maintain the best chances for scattered thunderstorms while temperatures throughout the week will lie in the low 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a couple showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, then midday thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds SSW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic Basin is quiet and tropical development is not expected through mid-week.

