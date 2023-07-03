Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Some parents could face child neglect charges in light of recent drownings

It's illegal to swim in the Gulf when double red flags are flying.
It's illegal to swim in the Gulf when double red flags are flying.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent drownings are causing local law enforcement to take a closer look into possible child neglect charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said they’re investigating five separate incidents. They said these parents let their children go into the Gulf during double red flags.

Authorities said the parents were given $500 citations in all five cases. They also reported the parents involved in four out of the five cases are from out of town.

BCSO officials said they don’t like to automatically resort to citations and possible charges. However, they said they continue to exhaust all of their resources on informing the public about water safety.

“To me, it’s no different than having a fire inside of a house and allowing a kid to go over there who doesn’t know any danger to that fire,” Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. “[It’s] letting them go over there and get themselves burned or leaving them home with a fire going and something bad happens. It’s the adult’s responsibility to protect their children.”

Daffin also said BCSO will sit down with the state attorney’s office to discuss each case individually.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Latest News

4th Fest at historic Dupree School
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon festival
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
There will be a fireworks show for 4th Fest at Historic Dupree School
4th Fest at historic Dupree School