SARCOA is working to provide cooling units to Wiregrass seniors this summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures are on this rise this summer, and the extreme heat brings a need for air conditioning in the Wiregrass.

According to The National Institute on Aging, older adults are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. With many community members already experiencing the effects of severe heat, SARCOA’s mission is to provide relief for seniors during these hot summer months.

Purchased directly with community donations, the organization is working to provide air conditioning units and fans to seniors who are currently living without working cooling systems.

SARCOA’s information specialist, Alexis Anderson, says that now is an important time to provide support for the elderly in the community.

“We are asking for the seniors that do not have air conditioning or air circulating through their homes to give us a call so that we can help in a time like this,” said Anderson.

Last year, SARCOA offered this service to seniors and saw promising results within the community. The program continues this summer, and SARCOA has already begun to distribute AC units and fans to seniors in the Wiregrass.

They hope to double their total contributions this year.

“We have a been getting a lot of calls about needing air conditioners and fans, so lot of donations are very welcome and we appreciate it,” said Anderson.

Those interested in donating directly to SARCOA’s initiative can do so by visiting their webpage here. They can also be reached by phone at (334) 793-6843.

