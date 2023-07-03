Wiregrass Gives Back
Mobile remains only stop on planned Gulf Coast train route without station

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City remains the only stop along the planned Gulf Coast Amtrak route without a train station.

It is but one obstacle to restoring passenger rail service between Mobile and New Orleans. The Crescent City has a functioning train station already, and platforms have been completed in four Mississippi cities, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.

Last week, Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and the Alabama State Port Authority asked the Surface Transportation Board to delay implementation of a settlement that would allow passenger service to begin operating between Mobile and New Orleans. The parties said they needed more time.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari downplayed the significance of the delay. He tells FOX10 News that Amtrack continues working on a station agreement in Mobile. He told FOX10 News that the company continues to work on a station agreement with Mobile.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) told FOX10 News he opposes taxpayer funding for the Amtrack Gulf Coast project.

“I was not in favor of that to start with,” he said. “I think it’s such a short distance to spend as much money as it’s gonna actually take to put in. There’s got to be lines upgraded. It’s gonna be a tremendous amount of taxpayers’ money spent but just a short distance of rail.”

Amtrak had planned to launch the service this year. City spokesman Jason Johnson said it would not take long to erect a temporary station, which mostly likely will be at the site of an existing platform near the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center. But he said the details have yet to be worked out.

