Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Police say he is nine years and two months older than the victim.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to Nashville and having sex with her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said on June 30, 22-year-old Alexander Xo Sub picked up a 13-year-old girl from Hoover, Alabama, and brought her back to Nashville with the intent to have sexual relations with her.

The two have previously had sexual relations with each other in Alabama, police said. The girl and Sub engaged in consensual sex at his house in Nashville, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Sub and read him his Miranda rights. Shortly after, he admitted to officers he had sex with the girl twice at his home, according to the affidavit. Sub also said he knew she was a minor and believed she was either 16 or 17 years old.

Police say he is nine years and two months older than the victim. According to court documents, Sub faces two counts of statutory rape and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

