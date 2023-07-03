Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to duty 3 months after being shot in line of duty
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department Officer Albert Morin, who was shot in the line of duty on Mar. 28, returned to duty on Monday.
According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, Officer Morin returned to light duty on July 3. Officer Morin released the following statement on his return to duty:
“Thank you to the community and my coworkers for the outpouring of support. I’ve read through every card and letter you’ve sent during my recovery. I remain grateful for all the support my family and I have received.”
Morin was released from Huntsville Hospital in mid-April after weeks in the ICU then later a private care room.
Previous coverage of Officer Albert Morin:
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Click Here to Subscribe on TikTok: Watch the newest videos and original content from across the Tennessee Valley.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.