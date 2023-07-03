Hot & Humid Fourth Of July

SYNOPSIS – Typical heat and humidity will continue into the Fourth of July. We’ll see pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon hours, before fading during the evening hours. Rain chances will be higher for the mid-week period, before dropping again for late in the week. Overall, temperatures will run close to normal through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil, with no development expected through mid-week.

