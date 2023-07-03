Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New Hampshire restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMUR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions, the fire department said.

Another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in the statement.

The building sustained significant damage.

The fire department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Watermelon festival
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
There will be a fireworks show for 4th Fest at Historic Dupree School
4th fest at historic Dupree School
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4