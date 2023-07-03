Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Brundidge man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Trevon Jacques Griffin
Trevon Jacques Griffin(Pike County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant over the weekend.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, on June 30, around 4:41 p.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Chestnut St in Brundidge. During the search warrant, Trevon Jacques Griffin, 38, of Brundidge, was immediately placed under arrest for warrants obtained for three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

During the search, deputies from the narcotics division found nearly 30 grams of Cocaine, 1-3/4 lbs of marijuana, a .410ga shotgun, and extensive amounts of drug paraphernalia, including scales and bagging material.

Trevon Jacques Griffin has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of...
Trevon Jacques Griffin has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana in the 1st degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance.(Pike County Sheriffs Office)

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Griffin is being held in the Pike County Jail under a $252,000 bond for all charges related to the search warrant that was executed. However, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office filed to Revoke Griffins Probation related to past drug offenses and was granted by a 12th Judicial Circuit Judge to Revoke Griffins Probation. Griffin will remain in the Pike County Jail under the $252,000 bond, and until he receives a Probation Revocation hearing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Latest News

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon festival
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market