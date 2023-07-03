Wiregrass Gives Back
There will be a fireworks show for 4th Fest at Historic Dupree School
There will be a fireworks show for 4th Fest at Historic Dupree School(WNEM TV5)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Historic Dupree School in Ashford is having the 4th Fest celebration at the location of the rustic school.

The sky will light up after dark, but organizers say it’s an all-evening extravaganza. Kids can have fun on waterslides and for the adults there will be live music, a cornhole tournament, and food options that include alligator meat and pork rinds.

The cost of entry is $20 per car, but according to the chairman of the Historic Dupree School Restoration Project, Steve Smith, says that the cost will benefit the building.

“Our whole purpose is to preserve this school to look just like it did in the 1900s,” Smith said. “When generations of rural farm children were able to receive their education at these crossroads.

And I have to say when you go back and look at these maps, these crossroads had hardly changed over a hundred years.”

The school was built in 1904. Over the past century it has braved vandalism, rough weather, and decay.

It has recently had its roof replaced but it still needs some repainting. The Friends of Dupree School, a nonprofit dedicated to the upkeep and restoration of the building, want to patch up the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

The celebration will be from 5:00p.m. to 9:30p.m. The historic Dupree school is located at 116 Antioch Church Road about three miles off Highway 84.

