Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County(Tim Gardner and family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carberry is suspected in the shooting of his roommate Christopher Knight in Slocomb, AL
Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Latest News

Trevon Jacques Griffin
Brundidge man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
4th Fest at historic Dupree School
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market
Watermelon festival
Watermelon Festival at Poplar Head farmer’s market