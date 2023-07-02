Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
Holidays like the 4th of July and New Year's Eve are dreaded in the Harris household.
Family implores Dothan Police to enforce fireworks ordinance
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

Latest News

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Police investigating guns in club after shooting
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones...
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say