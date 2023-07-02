Typical Summertime Pattern Returns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 8:30 PM, Saturday, July 1, 2023

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will dip into the middle 90s Sunday, then into the low 90s for the rest of the week as isolated showers and thunderstorms provide afternoon cooling to the Wiregrass area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible the afternoon of July 4th, but skies will clear that evening. Wednesday and Thursday hold the best chance for shower and thunderstorm development while next weekend’s afternoons return to a pop-up pattern.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 7° High: 9° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The remnants of Cindy have dissolved while a few tropical waves extend from the Eastern Caribbean through the Atlantic. No organization is expected over the days ahead.

