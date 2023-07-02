Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot to death, according to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Post Oak Road in Slocomb.

26-year-old Christopher George Knight is believed to have been killed by his roommate, Jeffrey Dylan Carberry.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News4 Carberry is being charged with one count of murder.

“Our officers have an extensive history with Mr. Carberry,” Sheriff Helms told News4.

Sheriff Helms says a more severe charge is possible for Carberry — which is a decision that will be made by Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams.

