Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Man shot to death in Geneva County, roommate arrested and charged

Authorities say the two had only been roommates for three weeks.
(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot to death, according to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Post Oak Road in Slocomb.

26-year-old Christopher George Knight is believed to have been killed by his roommate, Jeffrey Dylan Carberry.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News4 Carberry is being charged with one count of murder.

“Our officers have an extensive history with Mr. Carberry,” Sheriff Helms told News4.

Sheriff Helms says a more severe charge is possible for Carberry — which is a decision that will be made by Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama
25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student
Thanks to assistance from BAYROC, photos of the truck potentially involved in the hit-and-run...
Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located
Holidays like the 4th of July and New Year's Eve are dreaded in the Harris household.
Family implores Dothan Police to enforce fireworks ordinance
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

Latest News

The 4th of July holiday travel period is here, and an uptick in traffic is expected throughout...
Bonifay Police urging safety during holiday weekend travel
The 4th of July holiday travel period is here, and an uptick in traffic is expected throughout...
Bonifay Police cracking down on safety amid busy holiday
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, June 30, 2023
The finale of the Miss Alabama pageants is just one day away.
3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama