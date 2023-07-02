Fatal car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol officials report one person is dead after being involved in a car crash in Jackson County Saturday evening.

Troopers said two vehicles were involved in the incident. They said a 58-year-old male was driving the first car, an SUV, with a 57-year-old female and a 53-year-old female in passenger seats. The driver is from Newville, Florida. The passengers are from Jacksonville Beach, Florida. FHP reports all three individuals sustained minor injuries.

Law enforcement said the SUV was facing south on Timberlane Road. Troopers said it was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 2.

FHP reported the second vehicle, a pickup truck, was traveling east on State Road 2, just west of Timberlane Road. Troopers said a 29-year-old male from Cottonwood, Alabama, was behind the wheel. They also said a 29-year-old female from Cottonwood, Alabama, was a passenger. The law enforcement agency said the SUV tried to cross both east and westbound lanes of travel to get onto State Road 2. It resulted in the SUV being in the pickup truck’s lane of travel. FHP said the two vehicles collided. Troopers said the pickup truck overturned and rolled over. The SUV later stopped facing north in the eastbound lane of travel on State Road 2, just south of Timberlane Road. The pickup truck came to a final resting position facing north on the grass shoulder located to the south of State Road 2, just east of Timberlane Road. The 29-year-old male died. The female sustained serious injuries. The male’s next of kin has been notified.

