Bonifay Police urging safety during holiday weekend travel

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - As we enter the busy Fourth of July holiday travel period, the influx of travelers have had police in Bonifay more attentive.

Speaking with Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon, he says his team has been gearing up and preparing for the worst. Macon, who has been in the police force for over 20 years, has seen many people and many holiday travel periods come and go.

“First, check your vehicle make sure its safe to be on the road, make sure you have plenty of gas,” said Macon. “Take your time. Don’t be speeding, obey the laws and wear your seatbelts. Show respect on the road, and hopefully other drivers do the same thing.”

He stressed the importance of not only driving for yourself, but others. He urges the community to take it slow, and the sun, sand and waves will not be going anywhere as many travel to the beach to celebrate Independence Day.

“Especially this time of the year, Fourth of July, it gets worse, and as a matter of fact it doubles what we carry on the regular basis, because people want to speed, and they act like the beach is going to run away when it’s not,” explained Macon. “I tell people all the time to take your time, the beach is going to be there when we leave this earth.”

Macon, like many other officers and law enforcement across the area, just want the Wiregrass area drivers to drive safe so they can make it to their destinations and enjoy the fun times the holiday season can provide.

