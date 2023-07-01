Above and beyond the greens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- At just nine-years-old, Henry Belisomo is an avid student of the game of golf.

“He fell in love with it and he picked it up really fast and then we started playing in tournaments when he was about seven, six, maybe six. And we were shocked at how well he did,” Henry’s mom Lane Belisomo said.

Henry shot even par in his very first tournament and he hasn’t slowed down since.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, and we were shocked. We knew he was good, but we had no idea that he could shoot those kinds of scores in the tournament.”

Since then, he has racked up quite the trophy case in such a short time.

“He is one of the hardest working children I have ever seen, not just in golf, but in everything that he does, and I think it’s that dedication and that focus that’s really allowed him to achieve this much so early,” said Lane.

That dedication and focus doesn’t come without struggle.

“Henry has autism and some learning disabilities and so that’s been a challenge that we’ve had to overcome, but one of the blessings that’s come out of it is his ability to hyper focus on the things that he loves,” Lane continued. “So, it’s been a great outlet for him. Both meeting other kids and giving him something that he really loves.”

At such a young age, Henry has such a simple approach that may not be so easy for others to execute.

“Just hitting good shots because coach says, ‘next shot next hole.’” Henry said.

As for Henry’s long term goals, “Probably college golf.”

Henry wants to play at Auburn.

