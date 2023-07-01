3 Wiregrass natives compete in Miss Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Miss Alabama pageant is coming to a close as over 40 women gathered in Birmingham to compete for the title.

Walter Hill of Wiregrass United Way in Dothan is there helping with the pageant. Hill has almost 14 years of experience producing the pageant. According to Hill, it is a great way to further their education.

“When the contestant leaves her Miss Alabama interview, she goes into a scholarship interview and during that time she basically talks about her needs,” said Hill. “It is really a great process, and then they decide what their college or university wants to offer (the contestant).”

Among the contestants this year, 3 are representing the Wiregrass. Marry Catherine Dulaney of Ozark, Ella Kate Nichols of Andalusia, and Miss Troy University, Abigail Grantham of Donalsonville, Georgia. Hill hopes that seeing girls from the Wiregrass compete will inspire others in the community to start a preliminary pageant for Miss Alabama.

Today is the last round of preliminaries to determine the semifinalist who will compete on Saturday in the finale. Of the semi-finalists, a new Miss Alabama will be crowned.

