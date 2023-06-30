Wiregrass Gives Back
Wired Ministries finishes off Week of Volunteering

The Wiregrass is full of people and organizations making a difference all across the community, and Wired Ministries is working to keep that tradition going.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wired Ministries just recently finished a week of selfless volunteering.

Multiple churches joined in Wired Ministries’ mission to volunteer around the city. Between feeding the homelessness and washing cars, they were an unstoppable force.

Tami Roper, a longtime volunteer, says she was excited about helping the community come together and bring faith to Jesus Christ.

“This is what Wired is for,” Roper said. “For our children in our community, in our neighborhood, to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ. And we can be a part of that.”

Chase Faulk, executive director of Wired Ministries, put this ministry together by the grace of God. He loves helping children find Christ, and helping others in desperate need.

“Wired Ministries’ goal is to unite, serve, and disciple,” explained Faulk. “And that happens through 26 churches coming together for Wired 2023 and going to 40 mission sites around our city to make a difference for the kingdom and the glory of God.”

To become a volunteer, you can head over to their website WiredMinistries.com, or you can attend their upcoming worship services to learn more. These are also the best locations to keep an eye out for information to be a part of Wired 2024, which will be coming next summer.

