Vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan man located

UPDATE

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - New details have been released from the Florida Highway Patrol in regards to a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a Dothan man.

Thanks to the assistance of the Bay County Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC), a photo capture of the roadway at around the time of the incident was obtained that shows a Ford F-250 pulling a camper travelling south on U.S. Highway 321 at around the same time that the Dothan man was crossing the intersection with Transmitter Road.

The same truck is observed in a later snapshot minutes later still traveling south, but with the passenger headlight not operating.

Information and pictures of the suspect vehicle was passed along to other state and local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to increase the ability to locate the truck, and in doing so.

Following a search at Saint Andrew State Park, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the same truck and trailer with matching damage compared to the traffic photos. Law enforcement are now in the process of recovering the vehicle to look over as evidence.

The investigation is still listed as being in the early stages, and anyone with information is still urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 617-2302 or by dialing *FHP (*347), or call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

ORIGINAL

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is dead after a hit-and-run incident that happened Thursday evening in Bay County, Florida.

According to information from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), an unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 in the Highland City area of Panama City at around 9:28 a.m. when he collided head-on with a pedestrian, identified only as a 27-year-old Dothan man. The Dothan man was also walking south on U.S. 231, near or possibly on the roadway according to the report.

A Dothan man is dead after a hit-and-run incident that happened Thursday evening in Bay County, Florida. (WTVY)

The vehicle and its driver did not stop following the collision, nor did they notify law enforcement of the incident. The Dothan man was found in the west grass ditch on the highway, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The report states that next of kin of the Dothan man has been notified.

FHP says the investigation into the incident is still in early, preliminary stages, and information may change as it progresses. Possible evidence on the scene suggests the vehicle may be a Ford model vehicle, and more information will be shared as they learn more.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 617-2302 or by dialing *FHP (*347), or call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.