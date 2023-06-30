Wiregrass Gives Back
Staying hydrated includes more than drinking water

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s important to stay hydrated every day, in the excessive heat, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping your core temperature down to prevent heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

Marissa Bello is an instructor in the Department of Human Studies at UAB. She said if you’re planning on working out or being outside, hydration is the key to keeping your core temperature down.

“We can’t maintain intensity, we can’t maintain duration, our overall performance starts to suffer, so maintaining proper hydration, especially in those higher humid temperatures, becomes really important to make sure,” said Bello.

Before a long day, you’ll want to “hyper hydrate” starting four hours before you’ll be outside.

Bello said you will want to drink five to seven milliliters of water per kilogram you weigh.

To figure out what that looks like for you, convert your weight to kilograms, multiply it by either five, six, or seven, then convert that number to cups.

While outside, plan to take breaks to drink water. Then when you’re home, rehydrate. Bello suggests 20 to 24 ounces per pound that you lost while working out.

Be sure to also mix in sodium, such as electrolytes. Without it, your body will dilute the water.

“With this, sodium is critical. When we look at how our muscles are active, how our muscles work. How our heart works, sodium is one of the most important minerals for it,” said Bello, “So we really wanna make sure we get our electrolytes in with it to make sure our bodies still perform properly, and we have that nice balance between the fluid intake and water intake and our minerals and electrolytes.”

