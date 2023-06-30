Small rain chances today

SYNOPSIS - Another day of heat across the area, the ridge of high pressure continues to shift off to the east bringing the hot temperatures across Alabama. There is a small chance we see some showers and thunderstorms today, one model brings a broken line through the area later this afternoon so we will have to see how it all plays out. Tomorrow rain chances will remain low and the heat will be high. Better rain chances on Sunday as the ridge finally starts to break down a little, more moisture will work back in by the middle of the week with temperatures back around normal by Tuesday.

TODAY - Sunny, possible rain chance. High near 97°. Winds Variable 5 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 97°. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

