SAMSON: Fireworks at the Field

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Samson is having their annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks at the Field, this Monday on July third.

The event will take place at the samson recreation park. Though the fireworks will not begin until after sunset, the event starts at noon.

At that time, there will be inflatables. Starting around six o’clock there will be lives music from Crews Wright and McCullough.

The Mayor of Samson, Clay King, says that the event is something for the whole family.

“Bring your children, your grandchildren, your parents, your grandparents,” King said. “Come on out and just visit with us.

You know, it’s an opportunity for people to not drive somewhere to see it.

If you are out of town, you are welcome to come. It is open to anybody.”

Concessions will be available, including boiled peanuts, and all the proceeds will go back to Samson’s recreational programs.

Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs so they can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

