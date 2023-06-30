Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

SAMSON: Fireworks at the Field

The city of Samson is having their annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks at the Field, this Monday on July third.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Samson is having their annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks at the Field, this Monday on July third.

The event will take place at the samson recreation park. Though the fireworks will not begin until after sunset, the event starts at noon.

At that time, there will be inflatables. Starting around six o’clock there will be lives music from Crews Wright and McCullough.

The Mayor of Samson, Clay King, says that the event is something for the whole family.

“Bring your children, your grandchildren, your parents, your grandparents,” King said. “Come on out and just visit with us.

You know, it’s an opportunity for people to not drive somewhere to see it.

If you are out of town, you are welcome to come. It is open to anybody.”

Concessions will be available, including boiled peanuts, and all the proceeds will go back to Samson’s recreational programs.

Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs so they can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student
40-year-old Trazetta Newman (pictured left) and 38-year-old Victor Newman Sr. (pictured right)...
Stolen dog search leads to arrests in Daleville
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident

Latest News

National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning
People across the Wiregrass are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations.
Independence Day events across the Wiregrass
Moma Tina's Mission House
Local senior center hosts Father’s Day charity drive
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration