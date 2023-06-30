Opp celebrates 100 years of football

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a time for celebration in the City of Opportunity, and the celebration centers around the 100 year anniversary of gridiron tradition that takes the field every fall at Opp High School.

Opp is known for its long-lasting tradition of Bobcats football, especially for the opportunity it gave to so many players that got to play under the lights at Channell-Lee Stadium.

It’s not just 100 years of great football, it’s 100 years of bringing out fans and bringing out family to enjoy this great Wiregrass community.

Of course, Opp’s football traditions run deep in Covington County, just like their longest running rivalry against their county foes, the Andalusia Bulldogs. While it is a series that Andalusia has the upper hand in, winning 52 games while the Bobcats have come away with 36 wins with 4 ties in between, the game is a yearly celebration for the Covington County community in its own right.

In it’s 100 years of football, three NFL players have suited up for the Bobcats, that being former Washington Commanders running back Tim Jessie, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Lamar Rogers, and James Logan who played five years in the NFL at linebacker for the Bengals, Houston Oilers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Opp has also produced over 100 players that have earned All-State accolades.

The team’s first region championship came in 1978, with the team sporting 10 region crowns in total, the last one being in 2016.

The Bobcats are still on the hunt for their first state championship, with their closest opportunity to date being a 3A quarterfinals run back in 2014, but the hope is there that under first year head coach Matt Brunson, Opp will find the path to earning their first blue map in the near future.

