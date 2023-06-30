Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student
40-year-old Trazetta Newman (pictured left) and 38-year-old Victor Newman Sr. (pictured right)...
Stolen dog search leads to arrests in Daleville
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County
Over three decades later, Sara Tucker is not only continuing the family business at The Big R...
Restaurant owner continues family legacy of giving
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning

Latest News

This photo provided by Pelagic Resources Services shows Pelagic Resources Services demobilizing...
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law