Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed qualifies for 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After finishing in the top ten of the 2023 Future Masters last week, Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise can celebrate once again. Steed has qualified to play in the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur after competition at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Steed finished in 5th position last week at the Highland Oaks Golf Course. While he would have rather had the first place finish, his high performance shows a promising future for his golf career.

The U.S. Junior Amateur was created in 1948 by the United States Golf Association. Since then, a number of prominent players have won the U.S. Junior Amateur, including 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, who captured three consecutive titles from 1991-93.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion, is the only other individual to win multiple Junior Amateur titles. Other notable champions include David Duval, Gary Koch, Hunter Mahan, Johnny Miller, Mason Rudolph and Kevin Tway, the son of 1986 PGA champion Bob Tway.

