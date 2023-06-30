Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed qualifies for 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur

Enterprise's Steed qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur
Enterprise's Steed qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After finishing in the top ten of the 2023 Future Masters last week, Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise can celebrate once again. Steed has qualified to play in the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur after competition at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Steed finished in 5th position last week at the Highland Oaks Golf Course. While he would have rather had the first place finish, his high performance shows a promising future for his golf career.

The U.S. Junior Amateur was created in 1948 by the United States Golf Association. Since then, a number of prominent players have won the U.S. Junior Amateur, including 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, who captured three consecutive titles from 1991-93.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion, is the only other individual to win multiple Junior Amateur titles. Other notable champions include David Duval, Gary Koch, Hunter Mahan, Johnny Miller, Mason Rudolph and Kevin Tway, the son of 1986 PGA champion Bob Tway.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy (pictured) turned herself in on June 29 and faces one...
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student
40-year-old Trazetta Newman (pictured left) and 38-year-old Victor Newman Sr. (pictured right)...
Stolen dog search leads to arrests in Daleville
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County
Over three decades later, Sara Tucker is not only continuing the family business at The Big R...
Restaurant owner continues family legacy of giving
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the...
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
It's been a whole century of great football in the City of Opportunity.
Opp football celebrates 100 years
It’s a time for celebration in the City of Opportunity, and the celebration centers around the...
Opp celebrates 100 years of football
The Opp Bobcats football traditions run deep in Covington County.
Opp celebrates 100 years of football