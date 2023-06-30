Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan man killed in hit-and-run in Florida

A Dothan man is dead after a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday morning in Bay County,...
A Dothan man is dead after a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday morning in Bay County, Florida.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is dead after a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday morning in Bay County, Florida.

According to information from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), an unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 in the Highland City area of Panama City at around 9:28 a.m. when he collided head-on with a pedestrian, identified only as a 27-year-old Dothan man. The Dothan man was also walking south on U.S. 231, near or possibly on the roadway according to the report.

The vehicle and its driver did not stop following the collision, nor did they notify law enforcement of the incident. The Dothan man was found in the west grass ditch on the highway, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The report states that next of kin of the Dothan man has been notified.

FHP says the investigation into the incident is still in early, preliminary stages, and information may change as it progresses. Possible evidence on the scene suggests the vehicle may be a Ford model vehicle, and more information will be shared as they learn more.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 617-2302 or by dialing *FHP (*347), or call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

