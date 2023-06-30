Wiregrass Gives Back
CORONER: Toddler dead from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

Birmingham 911 received a call around 12: 55 a.m. Friday that a child had been shot in the 2600...
Birmingham 911 received a call around 12: 55 a.m. Friday that a child had been shot in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive S.W.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 3-year-old boy has died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child has been identified as Kayden Goldman.

Birmingham 911 received a call around 12: 55 a.m. Friday that a child had been shot in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive S.W.


Goldman was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he died. The Coroner said adults were in the home, but the child was alone in a room when he found the gun.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

