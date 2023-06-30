Bringing Back Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – The Dothan airport recorded 98 degrees on Friday afternoon, which is now the hottest day so far this season. Our record for this day is 101, but 98 is still really hot. Weekend temperatures will stay nearly the same with highs reaching the middle 90s. A few showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but better moisture return will provide scattered showers again by early next week. This in turn will help to lower high temperatures back closer to normal, which is 92 to 93. A few showers next week will bring heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, chance of few showers. High near 97°. Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, slight chance of early evening showers. Low near 75°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

