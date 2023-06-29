Sunny again today

SYNOPSIS - The heat continues to be the big story for our area over the next few days. This morning most areas are waking up in the lower 70s so a little cooler than yesterday. This afternoon we will see sunny skies so no relief from the heat in the form of rain, but low end rain chances will be back in the forecast starting tomorrow. We remain hot over the weekend but by the middle of next week the ridge that has been bringing us the heat will start to break down and better moisture will return and we will see better rain chances and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 96°. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 97°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 90° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.