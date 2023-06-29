Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Sunny again today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - The heat continues to be the big story for our area over the next few days. This morning most areas are waking up in the lower 70s so a little cooler than yesterday. This afternoon we will see sunny skies so no relief from the heat in the form of rain, but low end rain chances will be back in the forecast starting tomorrow. We remain hot over the weekend but by the middle of next week the ridge that has been bringing us the heat will start to break down and better moisture will return and we will see better rain chances and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 96°. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 97°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 90° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Ty Mock will be taking over the Gamecocks cross country program for the 2023-24 season.
Gamecocks running in new direction with head coach
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Judge rejects new trial in $500K award to former Dothan commissioner
Triple digit threat weather looms: tips to stay safe in heat
Dothan cooling shelters open to prepare for summer heat
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, June 28, 2023
4Warn Weather
Hot Days Ahead
Color The Weather 06-28-23
Color The Weather 06-28-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-28-23