Stolen dog search leads to arrests in Daleville

40-year-old Trazetta Newman (pictured left) and 38-year-old Victor Newman Sr. (pictured right)...
40-year-old Trazetta Newman (pictured left) and 38-year-old Victor Newman Sr. (pictured right) were arrested and charged with Second-Degree Receiving Stolen Property after a search warrant that recovered a dog valued at $1,500-$2,500 and her puppies after she was stolen while pregnant from Houston County on May 26, 2023.(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A month long search for a stolen dog led law enforcement across county lines and ended with two people facing charges.

According to information obtained by News4 from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, the search began on May 26 when an investigation opened in relation to a pregnant, registered female American Bully, valued somewhere between $1,500 and $2,500, being stolen from someone in the Bay Springs/Wicksburg area of Houston County.

During their search, investigators tracked the dog to Dale County, and discovered she had given birth.

A search warrant was obtained for a home in Daleville on Briarwood Drive. According to a press release from the Daleville Police Department, the search warrant was executed on June 27.

During the search, the missing American Bully and her three puppies were taken into custody. HCSO recovered around one pound of suspected marijuana, an altered firearm and an assault rifle with a 50 round drum magazine.

Law enforcement arrested Trazetta Newman, 40, and Victor Newman Sr., 38. They are both charged with Second-Degree Receiving Stolen Property in connection to the dog’s disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible, according to Daleville Police. Both suspects are currently booked in the Dale County Jail.

