Restaurant owner continues family legacy of giving

Over three decades later, Sara Tucker is not only continuing the family business at The Big R Restaurant in Florala, but she's creating a legacy of her own.
By Beyla Walker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you have ever been to Florala, Alabama, you have probably heard of The Big R Restaurant.

The great food and frozen root beer in mugs is not the only thing that makes this restaurant special, but the woman behind it all.

Sara Tucker was in her teenage years changing tires for a living when her grandmother told her to come work at the family restaurant.

In January of 1989, she took over the family business and began to make it her own.

For over 30 years, she not only served those who visited her restaurant, but everyone in the community.

She cooks meals for senior citizens, grieving families, and the less fortunate, free of charge.

“There’s a lot of older people that don’t cook and need food,” said Tucker. “I also take food to [people] when they’ve lost a loved one.”

Once the restaurant closes during the holidays, she opens its doors again to feed anyone who is in need.

She says she inherited her spirit of giving from one person in particular.

“My mother would come from Lakewood, Florida... and see if there was anything she could do for anybody,” said Tucker.

She says she can not do as much as she used to, but that does not stop her from doing what she can.

“I wouldn’t trade it…just keep doing it,” says Tucker.

Everyone asks when she plans to quit, but she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

