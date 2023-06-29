PCB visitors, locals say recent incidents won’t stop them from going to the beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There have been seven fatal water incidents in Panama City Beach sine the start of the year. As of now that’s the most in the nation.

However, locals and visitors we talked to say this isn’t stopping them.

“Any opportunity we have to come to Panama City Beach even with everything that has been going on with headlines we’re cautious and safe,” Visitor Tyler Kent. “It’s going to take a lot to stop me from coming here.”

Kent says he doesn’t think this is a concern for him.

“Being from Dothan and growing up coming here I don’t think it affects me and my immediate family,” Kent said.

However, he thinks others could feel different.

“But for other people who are cautious probably so,” Kent said. “I feel like people reading the headlines and hearing stories it makes them nervous cause everyone thinks they’re a good swimmer until they get out there.”

However, locals like Seth and Nathan feel as if there will not be a decrease in beach goers.

“Too many people here it’s a tourist place people want to come get souvenirs. I think it will be fine,” said Nathan Hargrove, a local.

“It’s Panama City. People come here. It’s a family destination people don’t care about things being deadly,” Local Seth Brighton said. “It’s all about taking care of yourself using common sense people are going to come down here either way.”

That’s how others feel, staying safe and aware.

“People are still going to come because they want to see the water and it’s beautiful here, but I do feel like people need to pay more attention to their kids and their self and rip currents,” Beach Goer Tina Hansen said.

Are tourism officials concerned? We spoke with an official with the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

“One of the most popular beach destinations in the country and we just we know visitors will keep coming here,” Dan Rowe, Bay County Tourist Development Council, said.

They’re just hoping the gulf settles down.

“When mother nature stirs up the gulf, like she is doing, we’re just looking forward to the day where the gulf starts to lay down and get back to normal. It is something that is abnormal,” Rowe said. “We typically don’t see this type of weather patterns and rip currents.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.