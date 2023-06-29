Ozark Public Library host African American soldier presentation

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Public Library hosted a historical showcase of a courageous African American soldier.

Presenter Peggy Allen Towns is a retired Congressional aide from the House of Representatives who served for 20 years. Now she is an author and lectures others on imperative black history. Today, she touched on the subject of her ancestor.

George Allen was a slave who had a rough upbringing and fought in the civil war for his freedom. He left the plantation he was housed at and fought in this vigorous civil war.

He fought for months, and when he was severely wounded, died from a fractured skull and his right eye being blinded. It happened in a house when ammunition blew up.

George Allen was buried in Limestone County, Alabama. His tombstone is still original and it is open to being viewed.

Towns has more information on her Facebook and sells books on African Americans who paved the way for future generations today.

You can buy signed hardcopies, or you can purchase from amazon prime.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.