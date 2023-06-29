News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of June 29, 2023
- Many Biomes, One Planet -Better Together Summer Reading Program 2023 | June 29
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | June 30
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | June 30
- Game On at the Library | June 30
- Serving Our Servicemen: Supper at the Library | June 30
- Freedom Fest at Fort Novosel | June 30
- Red White and Boom Festival | June 30
- Enterprise Farmers Market | July 1
- First Saturday Family Day | July 1
- Cookies, Cakes, and Pies...Oh My! | July 1
- Fireworks at the Fairgrounds | July 1
