Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

NEW DATA: Could you pay more for beverages over July Fourth holiday?

Grocery shopping is putting the pressure on many people’s wallets, so if you’re looking to celebrate this Fourth of July, how much can you expect to pay for those essential cookout items?
Closer look at prices for Fourth of July staples
Closer look at prices for Fourth of July staples
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on what you still need for your July Fourth celebrations, you may see higher prices.

Some items like grilling accessories, sparklers and hotdogs are actually seeing what data analysists are calling inflation reversal, costing slightly less than they did in the past. However, one category that’s seeing an increase is beverages, ranging from beer to popular soda prices.

Beverage prices have risen year over year according to Pattern, a company that analyzes ecommerce data. When looking at pricing data on Amazon from 2022 to 2023, some beverage costs have risen as high as 25 percent.

  • Olipop +25%
  • Mountain Dew +22%
  • Pepsi +12%
  • Sprite +11%
  • Dr Pepper +9%
  • 7Up +8%
  • Izze +7%
  • Wine +6%
  • Tequila +5%
  • CapriSun +3%
  • Coca-Cola +1%
  • Beer +1%

One data analysist says there are a couple of different reasons why this could be happening.

“You’re going to be buying beverages all the time, it might be a little more sensitive right now to the types of things that make producing that product more expensive,” explains Dallin Hatch with Pattern. “So you think about the cost of materials, you think about aluminum in the can, the sugar in the soda, the grapes in the wine. That can impact price.”

Hatch says shipping, labor and warehousing costs play factors, too.

Hatch also says overall they’re seeing inflation slow across the board when it comes to these items, and that right now there doesn’t seem to be any shortages, meaning shoppers shouldn’t have any issues finding those last minute items.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

One of her books.
Ozark Public Library host African American soldier presentation
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning
Huge fireworks event needs even bigger preparations
Huge fireworks event needs even bigger preparations
The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new little one! Meela, a pygmy hippopotamus, was born in May....
Montgomery Zoo welcomes new Pygmy Hippopotamus