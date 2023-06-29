Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood

Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. He has an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They said Taranto also made social media threats against a public figure.

Metropolitan Police arrested him on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s vehicle. It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Taranto is accused of doing in the riot, where supporters of then-President Donald Trump smashed windows and beat and bloodied police officers in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

Regional Temps, Southeast
What Brought On The Extreme Heat?
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager