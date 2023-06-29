Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their home through a pet door. (Source: KATC, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Christina Mondragon, KATC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La (KATC) - A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite a Cajun welcome when they awoke to an alligator inside their home.

“It was quite an experience. We’re getting the full Cajun experience,” Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog who sensed something was wrong.

“Our dog Panda growled and woke my wife. She tapped me and said, ‘I think there’s somebody in the house,’” Don Schultz said. “So, I got up and headed down the hall to check and that’s when I saw the shape of an alligator.”

The 5-foot alligator had entered their house through the doggy door.

The couple said they called 911, and authorities came soon after to capture the uninvited guest.

“We are real grateful for the sheriff and wildlife and fisheries which came to get the creature from our home,” Jan Schultz said. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere.”

Don Schultz added, “We are taking precautions and locking the doggie door which will now only open with the dog’s collar. We don’t want another surprise like this in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

Regional Temps, Southeast
What Brought On The Extreme Heat?
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager