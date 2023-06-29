Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Heat Continues With Low-end Rain Chances Returning

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our hot streak continues for Friday and the weekend with highs well into the 90s. Dew point readings will climb a little Friday, reaching the upper 60s, before jumping into the 70s again for the weekend. The extra moisture will combine with the hot temps to produce heat index readings around 105° Saturday and Sunday. Lower-end rain chances return Friday night, lasting through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 76°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: tly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

Regional Temps, Southeast
What Brought On The Extreme Heat?
Color The Weather 06-29-23
Color The Weather 06-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-29-23
Sunny again today