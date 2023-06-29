Heat Continues With Low-end Rain Chances Returning

SYNOPSIS – Our hot streak continues for Friday and the weekend with highs well into the 90s. Dew point readings will climb a little Friday, reaching the upper 60s, before jumping into the 70s again for the weekend. The extra moisture will combine with the hot temps to produce heat index readings around 105° Saturday and Sunday. Lower-end rain chances return Friday night, lasting through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 76°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: tly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

