Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fireworks at the Fairgrounds is only one day out of the year, but it takes months of planning to make it a success.

Thousands of guests will be flocking to the Peanut Festival fairgrounds this weekend to see the rocket’s red glare for the annual Fireworks at the Fairgrounds event.

“The event actually starts being prepared in February of each year,” Jason Rudd, the Fireworks at the Fairgrounds Coordinator, said.

Five months seems like a long time, but Rudd said that it is necessary for an event of this scale. A big event needs event bigger decorations.

“We got a huge wreaker that’s going to come out and it’s going to have a big flag on it, we got a huge bucket truck that has a flag on it, but we went a step further,” Rudd said. “We went to our friends over there at Solomon Chevrolet and they donated one of their older flags that we are going to hoist on a hundred-foot crane.”

If you think the flags are huge, imagine the price of the fireworks.

“It costs a thousand dollars a minute to shoot the fireworks we are going to be shooting off this Saturday night,” Rudd explained.

The funds for the fireworks come from the National Peanut Festival which is held in November. Finding the volunteers who can shoot the shells is the real challenge because Rudd said that not an “average Joe” can do it.

“We shoot up to an 8-inch shell,” Rudd said. “It’s a ground ball with a fuse on it and you have to be certified to do that.”

If it wasn’t for the careful planning and helping hands, fireworks at the fairgrounds would be kind of nuts…peanuts, that is.

Though the event is free, the National Peanut Festival committee puts in the event to raise money for the Wiregrass United Way. They ask that each car donates 10 dollars.

United Way is a nonprofit that raises money for other nonprofits. They assist a variety of organizations such as:

The House of Ruth, Inc.

Wiregrass Angel House

Alabama Institute for Death and Blind

Coffee County Family Service Center

According to the Wiregrass United Way website, 366,674 individuals are impacted by the funded nonprofits. A total of $2,750,314 was raised last year.

