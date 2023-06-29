Dermatologist urges people of color to wear sunscreen as skin cancer deaths rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures continue to soar, a local dermatologist is issuing a warning to individuals with darker skin to prioritize sunscreen usage. With an alarming increase in skin cancer-related fatalities among people of color, Dr. Marian Northington emphasizes the urgent need for protection against harmful sun exposure.

Despite constituting a small percentage of reported cases, people with darker skin have a significantly higher likelihood of succumbing to skin cancer, according to Dr. Northington, a dermatologist based in Birmingham. She highlights the importance of heightened awareness within this demographic.

“Even though darker-skinned patients only account for one to two percent of skin cancer cases, they face the highest risk of mortality due to skin cancer because they often do not anticipate it,” warns Dr. Northington of Dermatologists of Birmingham.

Dr. Marian Northington draws attention to the fact that skin cancer often goes undetected in people of color until it has reached an advanced stage. Regular skin check-ups are crucial for early detection and treatment, but unfortunately, this group tends to neglect such screenings.

“They are not proactive in seeking routine skin examinations, nor do they anticipate the possibility of developing skin cancer. As a result, melanomas are frequently discovered at later stages,” explains Dr. Northington.

To identify potential signs of skin cancer, Dr. Northington advises individuals to be vigilant about any changes in their skin’s appearance. Warning signs include the emergence of new moles or spots, irregular shapes, darkening or lightening of color, asymmetry, larger diameters, and peculiar borders. Dark pigmentation on the palms or soles should be of particular concern, as it poses the highest risk of melanoma in individuals with darker skin.

In order to prevent skin cancer, as well as other skin issues like wrinkles, dryness, and dark spots, Dr. Northington underscores the importance of sun protection measures, regardless of skin tone. Wearing sunscreen is crucial, and she recommends a minimum of SPF 30. Dr. Northington favors sunscreen with physical blockers, such as Zinc oxide, as they provide longer-lasting protection by reflecting sun rays instead of absorbing and breaking them down.

In addition to sunscreen, Dr. Northington advises wearing hats, seeking shaded areas, and minimizing sun exposure between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., if possible.

As temperatures soar and the threat of skin cancer looms, the guidance of experts like Dr. Marian Northington serves as a vital reminder for individuals with darker skin to prioritize sun protection and take proactive measures to safeguard their health.

