City of Dothan not yet opening cooling shelters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, we reported on information pertaining to cooling shelters that later proved to be outdated and therefore incorrect.

As a correction, it has been reported that no City of Dothan location is providing cooling shelter resources at this time. Further, Houston County Libraries and recreational centers are not open to the public as cooling shelters.

If and when the City of Dothan does decide to provide this service to the Wiregrass community, more information can be found on WTVY and City of Dothan’s media channels.

