City of Dothan not yet opening cooling shelters

To correct an earlier story, locations operated by the City of Dothan are not currently planning to open in the Wiregrass during the upcoming periods of severe heat.
The City of Dothan does not have any open cooling shelters as temperatures rise in the Wiregrass.(WBRC)
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, we reported on information pertaining to cooling shelters that later proved to be outdated and therefore incorrect.

As a correction, it has been reported that no City of Dothan location is providing cooling shelter resources at this time. Further, Houston County Libraries and recreational centers are not open to the public as cooling shelters.

If and when the City of Dothan does decide to provide this service to the Wiregrass community, more information can be found on WTVY and City of Dothan’s media channels.

