Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County

The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wednesday evening crash has claimed the life of a Brundidge man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Charles Ralph Spears III, 41, was fatally injured when the 1986 Honda CMX 450 motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandy Lynne Quattlebaum, 30, of Troy.

Spears was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

The City of Dothan does not have any open cooling shelters as temperatures rise in the Wiregrass.
City of Dothan not yet opening cooling shelters
One of her books.
Ozark Public Library host African American soldier presentation
Closer look at prices for Fourth of July staples
NEW DATA: Could you pay more for beverages over July Fourth holiday?
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning