Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Alabama’s Hispanic population grew by nearly 4% in 2022

Hispanic population growing in Alabama
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 9,000 members of the Hispanic population made Alabama their home within the last year, especially in the state’s rural counties.

According to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama’s Hispanic population is now more than 250,000, nearly a four percent increase since 2021.

From July 2021 to July 2022, 9,200 Hispanic residents moved to nearly every county in the state. Officials with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama said many rural counties, like Pickens county, saw the most increase. The Hispanic population there grew by more than 17% in the year, which is the fastest growth in the state. HICA officials said it’s likely because of the poultry plants and agriculture, but this increase in population just shows social and economic growth in the state.

“The hispanic population is growing,” HICA Communications Director Silvia Espinosa said. “There are opportunities here, and also opportunities to grow families, and empower others as well. This is showing the growing importance of the Latino community in our state. Socially and economically,it is becoming greater and creating more experiences and more opportunities. These statistics are just fantastic to hear.”

The Hispanic population rate of growth in Alabama is tied for the 8th fastest in the United States, tying with Idaho and North Carolina.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (pictured) was identified as the...
Former Arkansas quarterback dead after drowning in Destin
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Todd Eric Martin (pictured left), Diana Rosolilla Bryan (pictured center) and Lezair Hammick...
Three charged after target practice goes awry
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge
As this heat wave moves across the South, homeowners are cranking up their air conditioning...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving advice amid heat wave

Latest News

National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds: Giant event requires huge planning
Huge fireworks event needs even bigger preparations
Huge fireworks event needs even bigger preparations
The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new little one! Meela, a pygmy hippopotamus, was born in May....
Montgomery Zoo welcomes new Pygmy Hippopotamus
There have been seven fatal water incidents in Panama City Beach sine the start of the year. As...
PCB visitors, locals say recent incidents won’t stop them from going to the beach
Time is ticking for state lawmakers to redraw congressional maps after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Leaders react to potential impact of redrawing congressional map